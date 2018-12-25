Kill them mercilessly, there's no problem: A video that has surfaced from Kumaraswamy's visit to Vijayapura district, he was heard saying that Prakash was a good man adding that he doesn't know who killed him. "Kill the miscreant mercilessly. There would be no issue," the JDS chief can be heard saying in the clip recorded by a local journalist.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has come under fire after he was caught on tape speaking on phone, ordering the person on the line to mercilessly shoot the killers of a local leader of his party, the Janata Dal (Secular) JDS. According to reports, the JDS local leader Honnalagere Prakash (50) was brutally hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants, who chased him at a highway on Maddur, stopped his car and attacked him with a machete. The incident took place at around 4:30 pm on Mysuru Road in Mandya.

It has been assumed that the Chief Minister was talking to a senior police official in the state. A video that has surfaced from Kumaraswamy’s visit to Vijayapura district, he was heard saying that Prakash was a good man adding that he doesn’t know who killed him. “Kill the miscreant mercilessly. There would be no issue,” the JDS chief can be heard saying in the clip recorded by a local journalist.

However, the party leaders close to the chief minister justified his statement that it was an emotional outburst as Kumaraswamy was shocked hearing about the killing. When asked about his statement, Kumaraswamy had something similar to say. He said that it was not an order passed by me as the chief minister, but it was due to anger.

He said that the suspects are wanted in two other murder cases. He added that the suspects were in jail and now another man has been killed by them.

