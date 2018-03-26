Around 91 farmers from Buldhana have filed a plea to the Governor of Maharashtra and sought euthanasia. In the plea submitted, the farmers have alleged that they were not given remunerative prices for crops. The farmers also said that they did not get an adequate compensation for their land which has been acquired by the government for construction of a highway.

Just a few days after the Supreme Court passed a historical judgment making the passive euthanasia permissible, around 91 farmers from Maharashtra have submitted a plea to the Governor and SDO, seeking permission for euthanasia. The huge numbers of farmers who are the native of Buldhana district have said that since the authorities are unable to give adequate compensation for their crops, they file euthanasia plea with the government. The 91 farmers have alleged that they are not getting remunerative prices for crops.

The farmers also alleged that the government had duped them by not giving a proper compensation of their lands which were acquired for the construction of highways. The following reports come to light after more than 35,000 farmers had marched to the Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The protests were carried out in order to seek complete loan waiver. The protest march by the farmers was being led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). The protest by the farmers, that lasted for days, was called off after the farmers and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached on a common interest.

Maharashtra: 91 farmers from Buldhana submitted a letter to the Governor & SDO seeking permission for Euthanasia as they are not getting remunerative prices for crops and adequate compensation for their land which has been aquired by the government for construction of a highway. pic.twitter.com/lltXRgrjpt — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

ALSO READ: Haryana labourers say Aam Aadmi Party cheated them for not giving Rs 350 and food

The protest march by the farmers had garnered a lot of support from other political parties. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had termed the march as an unprecedented show of strength. Rahul Gandhi further urged CM Fadnavis to give up his egos and work for the farmers of the nation. The agitation was also backed by Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The following plea by the farmers comes in after a 5-bench judge passed the historical judgement making the passive Euthanasia permissible but with proper guidelines. In the ruling passed on March 9, the apex court said that human being have the right to die with dignity.

ALSO READ: WTF! At least 50 girls in Madhya Pradesh strip-searched by warden for not disposing sanitary pad

ALSO READ: 3 BJP MLAs stopped outside Puducherry assembly on speakers order; protest occurs

UPDATING…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App