In a shocking incident being reported from the national capital, it was found that a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot dead his cousin brother from point-blank range. Reports suggest that the incident took place when the two were clicking selfies at the house in Sarita Vihar. The victim was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The minor is said to be a student of Class 11.

In a bizarre incident being reported from the national capital, a 23-year-old man was accidentally shot dead by his cousin on Thursday evening. The incident took place when the deceased along with the cousin were said to be taking selfies with a licensed pistol. The following incident took place at their home in the Sarita Vihar area of south Delhi. The pistol was fired by a 17-year-old cousin of the deceased. After the incident took place, the victim, Prashant Chauhan, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors looking after his condition.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer stated that a case has been registered in the matter and a legal action will be taken against the accused 17-year-old. As per sources, the police is expected to take action against the father of the minor for giving his licensed pistol into the hands of a 17-year-old. The 23-year-old victim was working as a teacher in a government school on contract basis. The matter took place when Prashant had gone to his aunt’s house in Sarita Vihar. While chilling at the house, the minor who is said to be a student of Class 11, managed to procure his father’s pistol which was kept at his house.

ALSO READ: Jaspal Atwal: I don’t back Khalistan anymore, Canada is my home and India is my homeland

After the minor procured the pistol, the two started clicking selfies with the pistol. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the two brothers soon started clicking pictures. He said, “In the meantime, a fire was opened by the minor and the bullet hit Chauhan”. After the matter took place, the family members rushed the deceased to Apollo hospital. The deceased was found to be a native of western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and was living in Shahdara. The doctors at the hospital alerted the Delhi Police about the incident at around 6:35 PM. As per reports, the accused has been sent to juvenile correction centre.

ALSO READ: Human beings have right to die with dignity: SC on allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami in docks as wife Hasin Jahan files FIR against husband including 4 others

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App