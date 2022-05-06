India has abstained on procedural votes and draught resolutions condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine in the United Nations Security Council, General Assembly, and Human Rights Council since January of this year.

When the Dutch envoy stated India should not have abstained in the UN General Assembly on Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti, urged him, “Kindly don’t patronise us,” and that New Delhi “knows what to do.”

Three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine’s breakaway regions—Donetsk and Luhansk—as separate entities, Russian soldiers commenced combat operations in Ukraine on February 24.

India has abstained on procedural votes and draught resolutions condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine in the UN Security Council, General Assembly, and Human Rights Council since January of this year.

“Please don’t be patronising, Ambassador. In response to a tweet by Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Karel van Oosterom, Mr. Tirumurti remarked, “We know what to do.”

“You should not have abstained in the GA,” the Dutch envoy stated to Tirumurti in a tweet. “Respect the United Nations Charter.”