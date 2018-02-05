In a video posted by filmmaker Ashok Pandit through his Twitter handle, a woman, a resident of Khar, was seen crying and asking for the help against the torture by her husband on Sunday. The woman has alleged that she has been tortured by her husband mentally and physically. She further alleged that despite registering an FIR, police have not taken any action against her husband.

In a recent video that surfaced on Twitter on Sunday, a woman was seen crying and asking for police help against the torture by her husband. The matter came to light after the filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the woman’s video through his Twitter handle. The woman is a resident of Khar and alleged that despite registering an FIR, police have not taken any action against her husband. On the other hand, the police have assured that they were looking into the matter and would take necessary action after investigations. In his Twitter post, while sharing the video, filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted: “Cry of a women goes unheard with #KharPoliceStation. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Please do the needful immediately before something untoward happens. #BetibachaoBetiPadao.”

In the video, the woman is seen constantly pleading for the help from police. Amita Kaur alleges that she has been tortured by her husband mentally and physically. “I have been “tortured” both mentally and physically by my husband. He has been “torturing me” for several years. I have been in the relationship just for the betterment of my children. But this man refuses to do the needful for my living,” the woman was quoted as saying in the video. She further alleged that she has been electrocuted by her husband. In the video, she also mentioned, that despite registering an FIR, police have not taken any action against her husband. “Kindly help me, because this man will torture me mentally and end up my life. If I don’t get justice I will end up tomorrow in the streets of Khar. Please give me justice,” the woman said in the video.

Cry of a women goes unheard with #KharPoliceStation. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Please do the needful immediately before something untoward happens. #BetibachaoBetiPadao. pic.twitter.com/9DK5Bn1nJz — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 4, 2018

According to police officials, the couple lives in a duplex apartment with their three children in Khar. The woman had recently registered two cases against her husband. We are probing the matter and an action will be taken soon”. A senior police official said the woman and her husband had a domestic dispute.