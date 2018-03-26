6 days after announcing the shocking news to the nation in Parliament, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday finally meet the kins of 39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul. Earlier, a family member of Mosul victim had alleged that Sushma Swaraj had refused to meet us. On March 20, Sushma Swaraj in Parliament said that 39 Indian who were kidnapped in Iraq's Mosul in June 2014 have died.

Two days after a Mosul victim’s kin alleged that Sushma Swaraj is not meeting us, kins of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq’s Mosul on Monday finally arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs to meet Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Earlier, a Mosul victim’s kin alleged that Swaraj had refused to meet the grieving families. One of the victims who identified himself as Vijay Dwivedi said, “I called her office yesterday and sought an appointment with her. Today evening, I got a call from her office.” Clearing its stand, MEA told a national daily that, “Current govt is trying to bring back the mortal remains of victims. The External Affairs Minister will meet the family and relatives of victims after mortal come back in the country.”

Opposition parties have also alleged the Central government to keep the families of victims in dark for so long. Hitting back at the Rahul Gandhi over criticising govt on the matter, Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad on March 23 said, ” All I will tell Rahul Gandhi is he should not do politics on dead bodies of Indians who lost their lives in very unfortunate circumstances.” Issuing the statement in Parliament, Sushma Swaraj, on March 20, confirmed that the 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul in June 2014, have died.

Delhi: Kin of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul arrive to meet EAM Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/9igBLCvCl3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Following the statement by Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter said, “the MEA and particularly my colleagues @SushmaSwaraj Ji and @Gen_VKSingh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. Our Government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas. Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul.”

Earlier, Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014, on Thursday made a revelation about 40 Indians who were held captive by the Islamic State (IS) and said that he was asked by the officials not to mention that Indian people held captive by IS had died.

