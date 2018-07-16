Puducherry’s Lt Governor and first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi got trolled for her remarks after France’s World Cup victory. Kiran Bedi gave a controversial fodder to netizens saying Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites.

Although, she said this with smiles and in a humorous manner. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken responded to her statement and called it “unacceptable and anti-national.” Congress leader also advised PM Narendra Modi to find a replacement for her.

“This statement of Kiran Bedi is unacceptable and is definitely anti-national. Narendra Modi ji should recall Kiran Bedi immediately- May consider Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari or Vijay Goel as a replacement!,” said Kiran Bedi.

A Twitter user said Imagine if England would have won..RSS would have declared a national holiday. Another user called the statement a publicity stunt and urged him to stop that.

“You are happy that we were French colonial…and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you the Chief Minister… anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory…but… leave it….” a Twitter user said.

