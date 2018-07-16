Puducherry’s Lt Governor and first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi got trolled for her remarks after France’s World Cup victory. Kiran Bedi gave a controversial fodder to netizens saying Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites.
Although, she said this with smiles and in a humorous manner. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken responded to her statement and called it “unacceptable and anti-national.” Congress leader also advised PM Narendra Modi to find a replacement for her.
“This statement of Kiran Bedi is unacceptable and is definitely anti-national. Narendra Modi ji should recall Kiran Bedi immediately- May consider Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari or Vijay Goel as a replacement!,” said Kiran Bedi.
This statement of @thekiranbedi is unacceptable and is definitely anti-national.@narendramodi ji should recall @thekiranbedi immediately-
May consider @drharshvardhan or @ManojTiwariMP or @VijayGoelBJP as a replacement! https://t.co/eEA8NLTJwI
— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 15, 2018
We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop..
— KPL_Leader (@KplLeader) July 15, 2018
A Twitter user said Imagine if England would have won..RSS would have declared a national holiday. Another user called the statement a publicity stunt and urged him to stop that.
Imagine if England wud have won..RSS would have declared a national holiday
— Jeetu Krishnan (@jeetuk77) July 15, 2018
“You are happy that we were French colonial…and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you the Chief Minister… anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory…but… leave it….” a Twitter user said.
You are happy that we were French colonial…and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you Chief Minister..anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory…but… leave it….
— Abhishek Raja (@abhishekrajaram) July 15, 2018
Success has many fathers, failure is an orphan #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/TZoeb5kJ7g
— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) July 15, 2018
Aunty-National !!
— abhisek banerjee (@AbhisekBb) July 15, 2018
Are you crazy?
Proud moment that will be when India will win FiFa worldcup
— the common man (@ni30y) July 15, 2018