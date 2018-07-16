Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi got trolled on microblogging site Twitter for congratulating Puducherrians for France's World Cup victory. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that the statement is anti-national and unacceptable. A Twitter user responded to Kiran Bedi and called it a publicity stunt.

Although, she said this with smiles and in a humorous manner. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken responded to her statement and called it “unacceptable and anti-national.” Congress leader also advised PM Narendra Modi to find a replacement for her.

“This statement of Kiran Bedi is unacceptable and is definitely anti-national. Narendra Modi ji should recall Kiran Bedi immediately- May consider Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari or Vijay Goel as a replacement!,” said Kiran Bedi.

We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop.. — KPL_Leader (@KplLeader) July 15, 2018

A Twitter user said Imagine if England would have won..RSS would have declared a national holiday. Another user called the statement a publicity stunt and urged him to stop that.

Imagine if England wud have won..RSS would have declared a national holiday — Jeetu Krishnan (@jeetuk77) July 15, 2018

“You are happy that we were French colonial…and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you the Chief Minister… anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory…but… leave it….” a Twitter user said.

You are happy that we were French colonial…and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you Chief Minister..anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory…but… leave it…. — Abhishek Raja (@abhishekrajaram) July 15, 2018

Success has many fathers, failure is an orphan #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/TZoeb5kJ7g — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) July 15, 2018

Aunty-National !! — abhisek banerjee (@AbhisekBb) July 15, 2018

Are you crazy?

Proud moment that will be when India will win FiFa worldcup — the common man (@ni30y) July 15, 2018

