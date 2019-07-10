Indian sprinter Dutee Chand won fold at the World University Games that took place in Naples, Italy. She has become the first India to achieve gold in the 100 m event. Wishes have been pouring in for the athlete from everywhere including President Ram Nath Kovind and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday won the 100 m gold medal in the 30th Summer University Games in Naples, Italy, therefore becoming the first Indian to achieve the distinguished title. She is also the first Indian sprinter and one of the few athletes in the world to openly admit being in a same-sex relationship.

Post her win, Chand wrote an inspiring tweet along with a picture of her gold medal. The tweet read, “pull me down, I will come back stronger”

The latest to congratulate the sprinter is Sports Ministers Kiren Rijjiju who said he had been passionately following the sport since his childhood but it never came and with Dutee’s maiden win in Italy, India won gold for the first time in the 100m sprint at Universiade, the World University Games in Naples.

I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Rh4phsKCEI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 10, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the sprinter saying it was India’s first such gold and a moment of immense pride for the country. He asked her to keep up the effort and work harder for the Olympics. Chand won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds and also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds.

World university game India team pic.twitter.com/feDKP2I4oF — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 5, 2019

Chand had also written that her victory at the World University Games was possible because of years of hard work. And it was because of people’s blessings and support that she was able to break the record by winning the gold in just 11.32 seconds.

The sprinter has a been in headlines for quite some time especially after her revelation on her sexual preferences. Recently, she disclosed that she was in a same-sex relationship and that there are several athletes at international level who had a similar relationship as hers.

Citing her sexual preference as a personal matter, she said nothing will hamper her training and that she wanted to focus on the training for the 2020 Olympics. She added that such problems come and go, and everything will be fine in a month or two.

