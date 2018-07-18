Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that they have not got official reports on Swami Agnivesh's assault, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers. Earlier on Tuesday, reports had surfaced that a group of unidentified fringe activists in Jharkhand had attacked Swami Agnivesh.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday said that they have not got official reports on Swami Agnivesh’s assault, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers. Earlier on Tuesday, reports had surfaced that a group of unidentified fringe activists in Jharkhand had attacked by was attacked Swami Agnivesh. The incident was reported after a video of the attack had gone viral on social media. Reports say that the fringe group allegedly belonged to Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Speaking after the incident, Swami Agnivesh had said he though Jharkhand was a peaceful state. Agnivesh had also added that it was due to the grace of God that he was alive.

Upon being asked further on the attack, Agnivesh said that it was a murderous attempt, however, he had no clue about those who have attacked him in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Swami Agnivesh did mention that it was a sponsored attack and there was a conspiracy behind it. Going by reports, Swami Agnivesh was previously opposed by BJYM activists in the state and was also shown black flags.

The attack took place when Swami Agnivesh had come out of his hotel. In a brazen attack, a fringe group suddenly attacked Swami Agnivesh using slippers and wooden sticks. Swami was scheduled to participate The activists were seen hitting him with their slippers and wooden sticks. He was scheduled to participate in an event in Littipada, but before he could have gone there, he was attacked. The matter is under investigation.

