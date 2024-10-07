Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Kiren Rijiju’s Bold ‘ABCD’ Remark on Rahul Gandhi As He Warns Muslims

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party, claiming that its strategies are designed to maintain Muslims as a vote bank

Kiren Rijiju’s Bold ‘ABCD’ Remark on Rahul Gandhi As He Warns Muslims

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has made pointed accusations against the Congress party, claiming that its strategies are designed to maintain Muslims as a vote bank while creating divisions among Hindus. Speaking on the issue, Rijiju asserted, “Rahul Gandhi does not even know the ABCD about the problems and issues faced by the SC, ST, and OBCs. Yet, he keeps talking about SC, ST, and OBCs all the time. He has been taught to speak like that (by latching on to the subject of SC, ST, and OBCs).” Rijiju, who also serves as the minority affairs minister, emphasized that Congress’s political tactics have not only failed but have also contributed to the economic plight of Muslims over the past 60 years.

Economic Conditions of Muslims Under Congress

Rijiju’s remarks were a direct critique of the Congress party’s historical governance, where he claimed, “I want to ask our Muslims, who made you poor in the last 60 years? The Congress did it.” In stark contrast, he highlighted the current government’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift the Muslim community, stating that initiatives such as opening bank accounts, providing housing, and ensuring access to basic amenities like water and electricity reflect a commitment to treating all Indians equally. “The benefit goes to everyone. So why should all Muslim votes go to Congress?” he queried, suggesting that the community’s loyalty should not be taken for granted.

Rijiju issued a warning to Congress, stating, “Misusing one community is a wrong thing. I warn Congress, don’t make Muslims vote banks. This time we will make sure that minority votes don’t go to Congress. We will go to people with a clear message,” he told news agency ANI.

Gandhi’s Counterarguments

In response to Rijiju’s claims, Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for being a “mute spectator” in the face of growing violence against minorities, particularly Muslims. Gandhi called for stringent action against what he termed “anarchist elements” responsible for recent incidents of mob violence, citing two specific cases in BJP-ruled states—Haryana and Maharashtra.

Recent Incidents of Mob Violence

The comments from Gandhi came after a disturbing incident on August 27, when a Muslim migrant from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri over suspicions that he had consumed beef. Additionally, in Maharashtra, an elderly man faced abuse and was assaulted on a train due to similar suspicions regarding beef.

Sharing these alarming incidents, Gandhi expressed his concern over the climate of fear being perpetuated by those in power. “Those who have climbed the ladder of power by using hatred as a political weapon are continuously establishing the rule of fear in the country,” he stated, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and action against such violence.

