Kirti Azad joins Congress: Disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirtivardhan Bhagwat Jha Azad alias Kirti Azad has joined the Congress party in presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reports said on Monday. Rahul Gandhi felicitated Azad in traditional Mithila style. Azad is supposed to contest from Darbhanga Loksabha seat. The Darbhanga (in Bihar) MP, who was suspended from the BJP, had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, Azad said that Rahul Gandhi advised him to join the party on February 18 as a show of respect to the 44 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in a suicide car bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening. Azad, an international cricketer and part of 1983 World Cup Winning Indian Team, is a 3rd time sitting Member of Parliament from Darbhanga district in Bihar.
