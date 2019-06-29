Kisan Congress chief and AICC secretary Nana Patole on Saturday stepped down from his post citing collective responsibility for Congress' defeat in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. In a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patole said that he tried his best to fulfil all his duties but in view to Congress' defeat in Lok Sabha elections, he steps down from his post.

Notably, more than 120 national level Congress leaders had resigned from their posts citing the collective responsibility of the Lok Sabha elections defeat. The mass resignation included Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, Madhya Pradesh Congress general secretary Deepak Babaria, Delhi Congress Working President Rajesh Lilothia and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar.

The letter of mass resignation which is doing round the internet with the names and signatures of certain office-bearers includes names of Haryana Mahila Congress chief Sumitra Chauhan and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Rajesh Dharmani and Virender Rathore’s names. Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had also stepped down from the post of chairperson of the AICC RTI department.

