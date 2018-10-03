The Kisan Kranti Padyatra that started on September 23 ended at Delhi's Kisan Ghat, the memorial of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a renowned farmer leader on Wednesday. Farmers' from several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan participated in the march and were about to protest at Rajghat but were stopped by the Delhi police at Delhi-UP border.

After the midnight march, the farmers’ protest (Kisan Kranti Padyatra) ended at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat on Wednesday. The march was started on September 23 in demand for implementation of Swaminathan Commission report, waive farm loans, clearance of pending sugarcane payments and other major issues. Almost 70,000 farmers’ from several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan on Tuesday were about to gather and protest at Delhi’s Rajghat but were stopped by the Delhi police at the Delhi-UP border.

After which the peaceful march turned violent and police used water cannons and tear gas to control the mob. After the day-long drama, police allowed the protesters to enter the National Capital and the Kisan Kranti Padyatra led under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union came to end after the farmers reached the Kisan Ghat, the memorial of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a renowned farmer leader.

Talking to the reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait said, “The Kisan Kranti Padyatra that started on September 23 had to end at Kisan Ghat. Since Delhi Police did not allow us to enter, we protested. Our aim was to finish the Yatra, which we have done now. Now we will go back to our villages.”

