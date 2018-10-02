Kisan Kranti Padyatra LIVE updates: At least 70,000 farmers from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana are expected to meet at Rajghat today. On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, farmers will be marking their protest against the Narendra Modi government. The Kisan Kranti Padyatre (farmers’ march) is to protest against government’s policies and to remind PM about his promises to farmers.
The farmers are led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and marching from Haridwar to New Delhi with their demands to waive farm loans, clearance of pending payments and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report.
“We will continue our march till our demands are met. The talks (with the ministers) should go on. Whenever we feel that our work is done, we will stop our protest. If farmers are given an assurance, they will be happy. We have already given four years to the government to meet our demands. It is time that our demands are met,” Tikait said.
Kisan leader Naresh Tikait said that the rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. Why have we been stopped by the police? If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell?
Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?: Naresh Tikait, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/J15xmWpZ9G— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018
Security beefed up at Delhi-UP border in wake of 'Kisan Kranti Padayatra.
Security deployed at Delhi-UP border in wake of 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' which will reach Delhi today.'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' has been staged by farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union. They're seeking complete loan waiver,lower electricity tariff including other demands pic.twitter.com/OUlTfyGkuc— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018