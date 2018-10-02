Kisan Kranti Padyatra LIVE updates: The Kisan Kranti Padyatra is expected to reach Delhi today and at least 70,000 farmers are expected to gather at the Rajghat. The farmers from several states including UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab are protesting in demand for farm loans waivers, clearance of pending payments and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report at Rajghat.

Kisan Kranti Padyatra LIVE updates: At least 70,000 farmers from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana are expected to meet at Rajghat today. On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, farmers will be marking their protest against the Narendra Modi government. The Kisan Kranti Padyatre (farmers’ march) is to protest against government’s policies and to remind PM about his promises to farmers.

The farmers are led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and marching from Haridwar to New Delhi with their demands to waive farm loans, clearance of pending payments and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report.

“We will continue our march till our demands are met. The talks (with the ministers) should go on. Whenever we feel that our work is done, we will stop our protest. If farmers are given an assurance, they will be happy. We have already given four years to the government to meet our demands. It is time that our demands are met,” Tikait said.

Live Blog

