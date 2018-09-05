With a demand to end the agrarian crisis, thousands of farmers, farmworkers and labourers from across the country on Wednesday have come forward to begin a protest in the national capital. Dubbed as Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally, the mega rally is the first-ever combined rally by outfits affiliated to CPI(M) — Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU). The key demands of the farmers and labourers are employment are employment, remunerative prices for farmers produce, loan waiver for poor peasants and agriculture workers, checking forcible land acquisition, Universal Social Security and protection of labour law and agriculture workers.
According to police, the rally will head from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street via Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Tolstoy Marg.
The protestors are reported to have come from neighbouring states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally has been organised.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday closed Sansad Marg, Janpath and KG Marg for traffic movement due to the protest and advised motorists to take Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Ashoka Road as the alternative route.
According to the organisers the crowd could swell to 25,000 people.
Delhi: Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh starts a rally towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being organised by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) & All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU), demanding debt waivers for farmers among others. pic.twitter.com/mWdHTbX8RU— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018