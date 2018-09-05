Kisan-Mazdoor rally in Delhi LIVE updates: The protesters are marching from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street in the national capital. The key demands of the farmers and labourers are employment, fair crop prices, loan waiver for poor farmers and peasants, and remunerative prices for farmers produce.

Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh started a rally towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday, September 5, 2018.

With a demand to end the agrarian crisis, thousands of farmers, farmworkers and labourers from across the country on Wednesday have come forward to begin a protest in the national capital. Dubbed as Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally, the mega rally is the first-ever combined rally by outfits affiliated to CPI(M) — Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU). The key demands of the farmers and labourers are employment are employment, remunerative prices for farmers produce, loan waiver for poor peasants and agriculture workers, checking forcible land acquisition, Universal Social Security and protection of labour law and agriculture workers.

According to police, the rally will head from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street via Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Tolstoy Marg.

The protestors are reported to have come from neighbouring states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally has been organised.

Here are the LIVE updates on Labour, farmer union rally in Delhi LIVE updates:

Live Blog

