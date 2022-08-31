J&K: 8 dead in Kishtwar road accident, PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin

- Advertisement -

According to officials, eight people were murdered and three others were injured after their car went off the road and into a valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

“A total of eight people have died till now while three are injured in a road accident, Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kishtwar said.

“Eight are dead including a small girl while three have been injured. Medical teams are looking into those who are injured. We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment,” Yadav said.

According to the official, the tragedy occurred when the truck transporting these persons plunged into a canyon in the Kishtwar district. Initially, the Jammu and Kashmir police stated that seven persons were killed and four others were injured after their automobile crashed into a canyon in the Bunda district of Chatroo in Kishtwar. However, one of the injured died while being transported to the district hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

The injured will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. The Prime Minister prayed for the recovery of those injured in the accident and also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said today.

Taking to Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” the office of LG J-K tweeted.

