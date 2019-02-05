Kleptocrat's club: While taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee-led state government, union minister Arun Jaitley said that the protest was aimed to project Mamata as the face of the Opposition, adding that she was trying to defocus other Opposition aspirants for the highest office.

Kleptocrat’s club: Union Minister Arun Jaitley has termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ongoing save the Constitution dharna as a Kleptocrat’s club in his latest blog post. While taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee-led state government, Jaitley said that the protest was aimed to project Mamata as the face of the Opposition, adding that she was trying to defocus other Opposition aspirants for the highest office. He further attacked the chief minister alleging that the protest was carried out to hogg the centre stage.

Jaitley claimed that Mamata’s over-reaction to CBI seeking to interrogate Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has raised several issues for the people across the country. He added that the Kleptocrat’s club was now aspiring to capture the reigns of India.

Jaitley further attacked the opposition parties for extending their support to Mamata’s dharna saying that the parties that had been supporting Mamata were convicted for crimes of corruption. So far the Congress, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Uttar Pradesh’s key parties BSP and SP and DMK are among the key parties, which extended their support to Mamata.

Explaining the West Bengal Chit Fund Fraud, the finance minister said that the scam surfaced in 2012-13. The investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme court. While question the West Bengal CM over her protest against the Centre, the minister said: “How does it become a “super emergency”, “assault on Federalism”, or “destruction of Institutions”? He further asked the TMC chief to justify her disgraceful and disproportionate reaction.

