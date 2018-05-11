The Supreme Court collegium on Friday announced that it will renominate KM Joseph’s recommendation for elevation to the Supreme Court, according to sources. The Apex Court collegium took the decision to renominate Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court Justice KM Joseph's name after an hour-long meeting of SC judges including CJI Dipak Misra, and 5-other judges on the issue.

The Supreme Court collegium on Friday announced that it will renominate KM Joseph’s recommendation for elevation to the Supreme Court, according to sources. The Apex Court collegium took the decision to renominate Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court Justice KM Joseph’s name after an hour-long meeting of SC judges including CJI Dipak Misra, and 5-other judges on the issue. The decision has come after the top court collegium discussed the matter in an hour-long meet on Friday to decide Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to the Supreme Court. The top court collegium had on January 10 recommended the name of Justice KM Joseph and Indu Malhotra to the Supreme Court. While Indu Malhotra was elevated as SC judge, the elevation of KM Joseph was halted.

The Centre had asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the recommendation of KM Joseph’s elevation. However, in its previous decision, the SC collegium had deffered the decision on the elevation of Justice KM Joseph as an apex court judge. The collegium was headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra stated that KM Joseph’s elevation was not on the agenda right now. Though the collegium took into consideration a number of other judges from Calcutta, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court, in view of the concept of fair representation.

Also Read: Himanshu Roy suicide: Former top cop’s body to be taken to GT Hospital for postmortem

Speaking about Justice KM Joseph, he was a part of the 3-judge bench which quashed the Centre’s decision to impose President’s rule in Uttarakhand in March 2016. Responding to the matter, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad denied that this has anything to do with the government. “I wish to deny with all authority at my command that it has nothing to do with it (Justice Joseph’s decision) at all, for two obvious reasons. Firstly, a proper (BJP-led) government with nearly three-fourths majority has been elected in Uttarakhand. Secondly, that order was confirmed by Justice (JS) Khehar of the Supreme Court,” said Shankar.

Also Read: PM Modi’s visit to boost trade and railway network with Nepal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App