K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

During an event in Bengaluru to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself in the midst of a controversy on Wednesday

Kranataka CM Siddaramaiah met himself in a controversy after his video of opening shoes goes viral on social media. During an event in Bengaluru to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself in the midst of a controversy on Wednesday. A Congress worker was seen removing the CM’s shoes just before he was about to pay tribute, an action that sparked debate and concern.

The incident occurred as Siddaramaiah arrived at the solemn event to offer his respects. The worker, holding the Indian national flag, the Tiranga, in one hand, was seen crouching to remove the Chief Minister’s shoes. This act drew immediate attention when another individual at the scene intervened, taking the flag away from the worker while he continued with the task.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: A Congress worker, with the Tiranga in his hands, removed shoes from the feet of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier today as he arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. A man present at the spot, removed the flag from the worker’s… pic.twitter.com/rjT1AJTXsp — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

The handling of the national flag during such a personal task raised eyebrows, with many questioning the appropriateness of the action and its potential disrespect toward the national symbol.

As reported by ANI, the Congress worker’s actions garnered significant attention, with many debating the implications of using the national flag in such a manner during an official event. The incident has led to discussions about proper conduct and respect for national symbols in public ceremonies.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Indian Government To Bring Back Indian Stuck In Israel And Iran