Yet another gruesome incident came to light when a man was arrested for killing his wife for having an alleged relationship with someone. The incident took place on May 9 on the busy road of Palarivattom Junction. According to the police, the couple were living separately for the last over six months, and a divorce case was pending before the court.

Yet another shocking incident that came to light when a man has stabbed his wife in broad daylight. The incident took place on Wednesday evening on the busy road of Palarivattom Junction. Sumayya aged 22 was a native of Vattapally in Alappuzha, worked as the warden of a ladies’ hostel at Chathangad near Palarivattom died after being attacked by Sajeer aged 32 from Punnapra, following an argument over family issues. The incident happened at 5 pm. “Sajeer and his wife were living separately for the last over six months, and a divorce case was pending before the court. However, the husband came to meet the victim after she called him over the phone earlier in the day,” said a police official.

They were noticed having an argument at the roadside near in Chathangad near SNDP Auditorium after she came out of the hostel where she was working as warden. During the argument, accused took out the knife and stabbed her in her stomach before escaping from the spot.

Although, that time passers-by didn’t realise what was happening but when they saw her was falling with blood oozing out of her body, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

“He tried to escape in an auto, but we chased him and caught him at a nearby traffic signal. A case for murder (IPC section 302) was lodged against him,” the officer said. Sajeer confessed the crime during the investigation. The accuser told that she had an extramarital affair which made him take this step.

Last month, Delhi Police arrested three men for stabbing a 40-year-old man to death. Reports suggest that one of the accused had suspected the victim of having a relationship with his mother following which he along with two of his friends took the decision of killing him. The investigating police officer said that the body of the victim, identified as Raju aka Mamraj, was recovered with at least 22 wounds which were made by a dagger. Taking cognizance of the complaint filed, the police arrested all three accused who were later identified as Aman, 20, Ashish, 21 and Sahil, 19. The following incident took place at Delhi’s Dwarka.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App