Just a few days after it was reported that Delhi school had locked its nursery students in the basement over non-payment of fees, the authorities of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir in Kochi have issues transfer certificate to at least five of its students from Class 8 to Class 10 after their parents questioned the school authorities over an unexpected fee hike. The students further claimed that the teachers had locked them inside the school library after their parents had failed to pay the new hiked fees.

As per reports, the parents of students were also abused by the school authorities. The reports of school authorities issuing Transfer Certificates to five students was later confirmed after News18 accessed the TCs of five students which clearly stated that they were being rusticated over the non-payment of new fees.

The matter was highlighted after the parents decide to take a legal action against the school management. Reports suggest that this action has left the future of these children hanging in the middle of nowhere as one of the students who has been removed, had just passed Class 9 and was unable to secure his admission in Class 10.

Talking to News18 a parent said that the school authorities have violated the CBSE’s rule by issuing TCs without informing the parents. As per rules, the TC cannot be issued to students if they fail to pay the fees.

Commenting on the reports, the school principal GG Rajelekshmy said that the decision was taken uniformly by the school management.

The matter was highlighted after the school had hiked fees by 20% in 2017. Following this, the PTA approached the child welfare commission and sought a solution. Later, the two parties reached an agreement which stated that the management will reduce the fees by 10% in 2018 if they pay the hiked amount of 2017.

However, the parents claimed that the school authorities failed to fulfill their promise following which they stopped paying the school fees.

