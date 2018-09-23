A 13-year-old boy was brutally thrashed and paraded naked after the locals had found out that the boy who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) had offered chocolates to a girl who belonged to Upper caste. As per reports, after the locals had thrashed the SC boy, they paraded him naked from his house to the gram panchayat office.

In yet another incident of violence reported between upper and lower caste groups, a 13-year-old boy was brutally thrashed and paraded naked after the locals had found out that the boy who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) had offered chocolates to a girl who belonged to Upper caste. As per reports, after the locals had thrashed the SC boy, they paraded him naked from his house to the gram panchayat office. Reports suggest that the matter was highlighted after the girl had informed her parents about the incident.

After the matter was reported, the police authorities rushed to the incident spot and initiated investigations. Commenting on the incident, the investigating police officer from Ajara station. As per reports, both the families knew each other. After the girl narrated the incident to her family, he uncle reached the boy’s home, took him to a room and thrashed him mercilessly with his friends.

Locals added that after beating the teenager black and blue, the uncle of the girl tore his clothes and paraded him naked to the gram panchayat office. Later, the uncle called upon his friends, following which a clash broke out between the two groups.

Meanwhile, the police reports claim that the situation in the village is now under control after a meeting was held between the members of the two groups.

As per preliminary investigation, the police zeroed on two accused and charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. As per current reports, the investigations in the case are still underway to identify the other accused.

