Kolkata accident: 2 Bangladeshi nationals hit in Kolkata, they have been identified as Farhana Islam Tania who was 30 years old and Kazi MD Mainul Alam he was just 36. Farhana Islam Tania belongs to Jhenaidah district whereas Kazi MD Mainul Alam belongs to Dhaka in Bangladesh. The accident was major as speeding Jaguar hits the Mercedes, both the companions died on spot. The driver has put behind the bars and he is recognized as the son of the owner of a popular biriyani chain owner aka Arsalan. The accident happened in the police booth at the crossing of Shakespeare Sarani and Loudon Street in Central Kolkata, the incident happened on Saturday around 1:50 am.

The Jaguar hits three people near the Police booth out of which one of them have saved himself. The driver was absconding initially but he was then arrested by the Kolkata Police say reports. The car was in high speed that is expected to be on 100 km. 22 years old Arsalan Parvez has been taken under police custody after the incident happened, the car that hit the innocents is registered in the name of biryani restaurant owner says reports.

As per the rules of IPC ( Indian Penal Code) the case has been filed under several sections that include 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), section 279 (rash driving). Kolkata police are involved in the investigation and promised to send accused behind the bars.

The victims were immediately taken to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital, unfortunately, the doctors declared them dead, on spot. However, Bangladesh Deputy High Commission that is placed in Kolkata received information regarding the incident happen and taking charge on it. The person who saved himself had put the statement that the couple came to Kolkata for the medical treatment, they were out for the dinner and were waiting for a taxi outside the police booth but the unfortunate accident happened.

