Kolkata actor threatened, abused, thrown out of cab, driver arrested: A Bengali TV actor was allegedly harassed and thrown out of an app-based cab in Kolkata on Wednesday, July 11, 2019. The incident took place between 8:15 and 8:45 in the morning near the EM Bypass in Kolkata. In a Facebook post, Swastika Dutta, the Bengali actor narrated her ordeal alleging that the incident left her “dumbstruck”. The actor also posted pictures of the driver along with his contact number and her cab details. Soon after the actor shared her encounter on the social media platform, the Kolkata police immediately came into the play and arrested the driver.

In the post, the actor alleged that she had booked the can service to Dassani 2, Rania studio at around 8:15 am from her home. She added that a guy named Jamshed picked her up from her location. Suddenly, she said, the driver cancelled her trip in the middle of the road and asked her to get down.

When the actor refused to get down, the driver took her to the opposite direction and then to his locality. He then abused her, opened her side of the door and pulled the actor out of the car.

He also threatened her when Dutta started asking for help. The actor added that she rushed from the spot as she was getting late for the shoot and her team was waiting for her.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, replied to her Facebook post and assured that necessary actions would be taken against the culprit.

The incident has taken place months after former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta was chased and harassed by seven miscreants in Kolkata. Apart from that, an international boxer was also verbally abused and physically assaulted by three men in broad daylight.

