A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning at a building located in central Kolkata's Bagri Market area. The incident took place at around 2:45 am on September 16, 2018. Around 20 fire engines were spotted at the area to control the massive fire at Bagri market which is situated in the Canning street of Kolkata.

A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning at a building located in central Kolkata’s Bagri Market area. The incident took place at around 2:45 am on September 16, 2018. Around 20 fire engines were spotted at the area to control the massive fire at Bagri market which is situated in the Canning street of Kolkata. According to the sources, no loss of lives has been reported so far by the officials. As soon as the news spread, the fire engines were sent to the location. Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was noted saying that the firefighting operation will be tough to handle because of the number of buildings in the affected area. Chatterjee told ANI that they are trying their level best to control the situation in the best way possible.

The fire broke out at 2:45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on fire at Bagri Market in Canning Street. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/8BDRymZale — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

ANI took to its official Twitter account to share the latest photos of the spot affected by the massive fire.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Bagri Market in Canning Street; 20 fire engines present on the spot. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nLgykP2jTv — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More