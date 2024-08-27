Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Kolkata Becomes Fortress Ahead of Protest, 6,000 Officers & Three-Layer Security Deployed

Ahead of Protest March (Nabanna Abhijan) in Kolkata, the Kolkata Police have implemented extensive security measures in the city today. 

To maintain order, over 6,000 police officers will be deployed, and 19 locations have been designated for barricading. Revealed top official to NDTV.

The Barricading operations will begin at 8 a.m, with significant deployments at key locations such as Hastings, Furlong Gate, Strand Road, and in the neighboring city of Howrah. Additionally, around 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will oversee various points.

Further, special arrangements have also been made, to ensure that students taking the UGC NET exams can reach their centers despite the disruptions.

Meanwhile this protest is being organized by an unregistered group purporting to be a student organization. It seeks justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

According to authorities, there is evidence of a scheme to incite disorder and chaos in West Bengal by exploiting public outrage.

Additionally, the police allege that one of the organizers of the “Nabanna Abhijan” has met with a political party leader at a luxury hotel. They also have specific intelligence indicating plans to orchestrate large-scale disruptions to provoke a police response.

Meanwhile, the brutal rape and murder have triggered nationwide protests by the medical community, with many doctors in West Bengal continuing their strike since the incident, despite appeals from the Supreme Court and the state government to return to work.

