Kolkata: BJP Leader Roopa Ganguly Arrested During Protest Over Schoolboy Death

MP Roopa Ganguly was arrested and taken to court after she sat on a dharna at Bansdroni police station.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma on Thursday said that former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly was arrested and taken to court after she sat on a dharna at Bansdroni police station.

“An unfortunate incident occurred in Bansdroni yesterday. A student died in an accident, which created a law and order situation. Multiple cases have been registered in this regard, and five people have been arrested. Roopa Ganguly arrived at the police station and demanded that the police release the arrested individuals without any conditions; they were arrested for manhandling the police,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Verma stated.

“We informed her that this is not possible and that legal action would be taken against them. If anyone has issues, they can approach the court for relief. She sat on a dharna and refused to leave despite repeated requests, thus obstructing the functioning of the police station. As a result, a case was registered against her as well. She was arrested and produced before the court,” Verma explained.

The former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly was taken to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazar, following her arrest.

Ganguly was protesting the death of a schoolboy in Bansdroni after he was hit by an excavator. The incident occurred on Wednesday, when a schoolboy died after being struck by the vehicle.

Speaking about the incident, Roopa Ganguly alleged that those involved were close aides of the local 113-ward TMC councillor.

“A tragic incident happened in the early morning of Mahalaya. A payloader killed a 14-year-old student when he was on his way to tuition. The original driver was not operating the vehicle; it was a training session happening at the time. Locals complained that those four boys were drunk and are connected to the local 113-ward TMC councillor,” Ganguly stated.

“Police couldn’t arrest them throughout the day. I was requesting the police officers to apprehend those individuals and was quietly protesting by sitting at the Bansdroni police station. For no reason, the police arrested me and brought me to Lalbazar. God knows why they can’t arrest the culprits promptly but instead harass common people,” Ganguly added.

