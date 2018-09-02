Bodies of 14 newborn babies were found wrapped in plastic bags in south-west Kolkata’s Haridevpur on Sunday during a cleaning programme, according to the news agency ANI. Police have started its investigation into the matter. The incident came to light when locals were cleaning the grassy land in the area. After hearing the news, the police commissioner and Mayor Sovan Chatterjee also rushed to the spot. According to a local police officer, there can be more bodies present in the area, so a massive search operation is underway. Police have also sealed the vacant plot after recovering the bodies.

He added that police have no clue where from the bodies have come. Some of the bodies appeared to be in a half-decomposed state, while a few were fully decomposed, he said when asked about more details. The shocking incident has left the locals in panic.

Mayor Chatterjee also made a statement on the matter. He said while the cleaning work was on, 14 dead bodies of newborn babies could be recovered from one side of the ground. The bodies were wrapped in plastic and chemical was applied to stop them from rotting, he added.

