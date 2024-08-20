In a chilling revelation related to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, the mother-in-law of accused Sanjoy Roy has come forward with shocking allegations. She claims that Roy used to beat his ex-wife, leading to a miscarriage when she was three months pregnant. The mother-in-law has demanded that Roy be “hanged” for his crimes and suggested that others might have been involved in the horrific incident.

Recounting her daughter’s ordeal, she revealed, “Initially, everything was good for six months. When she was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, and I bore all her expenses for medicines.” She expressed her deep resentment towards Roy, stating, “Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won’t speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can’t do it alone.”

As the investigation deepens, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Sanjoy Roy to determine whether he acted alone in the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The CBI is also considering conducting a polygraph test on Roy, pending his consent before a magistrate.

The case has triggered widespread protests and outrage across Kolkata and other cities, with demands for justice intensifying. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with a hearing scheduled by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

In the ongoing investigation, a CBI team recently conducted 3D laser mapping of the crime scene in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College. The West Bengal government has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital, with the SIT required to submit its first report within a month.

The case continues to unfold, with both the public and authorities seeking swift justice for the victim.