Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges Framing Amid Security Lapses

Sanjay Roy, the accused in the shocking rape and murder case of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has proclaimed his innocence, stating that he is being framed. Speaking through his lawyer, Kavita Sarkar, Roy maintained that he had no role in the crime that took place on August 9, 2024, inside the hospital’s seminar hall.

Roy, who was apprehended on August 10, a day after the incident, was identified based on CCTV footage and the discovery of his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene. Despite these pieces of evidence, Roy insists on his innocence, claiming that the allegations against him are false.

Roy’s Version of Events During Polygraph Test

Roy’s lawyer revealed that during a polygraph test, he consistently denied any involvement in the murder. According to reports, he was asked ten specific questions, including what actions he took after allegedly committing the crime. Roy responded to the investigators from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating, “The question is invalid because I didn’t murder her.” However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Roy further asserted during the test that when he entered the seminar hall on the day of the incident, the victim was already unconscious. He described a gruesome scene, stating that he found the woman lying in a pool of blood, which caused him to panic and immediately flee the room. He emphasized that he did not know the victim personally and reiterated his belief that he was being wrongfully accused.

Defense Points to Security Lapses and Possible Alternative Culprit

Kavita Sarkar, Roy’s defense lawyer, suggested that the true culprit might be someone else who had access to the seminar hall that night. “If he had access to the seminar hall so easily, it shows that there was a security lapse on that night and someone else could have taken advantage of that,” Sarkar told The Times of India. She argued that the ease of access to the crime scene indicated broader security failures at the hospital, which could have allowed another individual to commit the crime.

Roy Explains His Silence After the Incident

One of the most pressing questions directed at Roy was why he did not report the incident to the police if he was indeed innocent. In response, Roy admitted that fear had prevented him from coming forward, as he believed no one would believe his account of events. He claimed that his immediate reaction to seeing the crime scene was driven by panic and confusion rather than guilt.

Background of the Crime

The murder took place inside the hospital’s seminar hall, where the victim, a trainee doctor, was sleeping during a grueling 36-hour shift. The autopsy revealed disturbing details, including evidence of sexual assault and 25 external and internal injuries on her body. The brutality of the crime has sent shockwaves throughout Kolkata, sparking demands for a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.