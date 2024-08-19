Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case: BJP Accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Of Obstructing Justice

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the TMC supremo has destroyed crucial evidence in the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, during a press conference, referred to Mamata as the “destroyer.” He said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also holds the portfolios of the Home Ministry and Health Ministry. Today, all the people, especially women, are angry, and the public demands Mamata’s resignation. Mamata has become a destroyer.”

“We want justice, and the Chief Minister of West Bengal should resign. By her actions, West Bengal CM has destroyed the dignity of a woman, a doctor who was serving society. She is the destroyer of the rule of law and evidence in this heinous crime, which is vital to ensure that the accused receive the punishment they deserve. As per the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the death penalty is the prescribed punishment. Why is Mamata so determined to destroy the evidence crucial to the case?” Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson also pointed out that CM Mamata Banerjee rewarded the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital instead of taking action against him for the murder and rape of the trainee doctor.

“He, who was previously the principal of that hospital, was responsible for protecting all the doctors there. No action was taken, but he was rewarded. Mamata destroys the identity of a woman and the provisions of the Constitution which she had sworn to uphold,” Bhatia added.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This incident has led to nationwide strikes, with civil societies and doctors across states protesting and demanding severe punishment for the accused, as well as seeking safety and security for themselves. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the following day in connection with the case.

The Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation after expressing dissatisfaction with the Kolkata Police’s handling of the case. The CBI is using advanced techniques, including 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward where the crime occurred and conducting psychological evaluations of the primary suspect.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on August 20.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: 19 Bengaluru Nursing Students Hospitalized After Rat Repellent Causes Breathing Issues