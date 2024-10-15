Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: OPDs Shut, Surgeries Delayed Amid Strike

Patient services at private hospitals were disrupted on Monday, the first day of a 48-hour partial cease-work observed by senior doctors

Patient services at private hospitals were significantly disrupted on Monday, the first day of a 48-hour partial cease-work observed by senior doctors. The strike, called in solidarity with protesting junior doctors, led to the cancellation of hundreds of planned surgeries and procedures, leaving many outpatient departments (OPDs) empty. Senior doctors largely focused on emergency cases, while non-emergency care was put on hold.

The cease-work, organized by two prominent associations of senior doctors—Healthcare Professionals of Private Hospitals and the Federation of Medical Associations—began at 6 a.m. on Monday and is scheduled to continue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The protest aims to pressure the state government to meet the demands of the junior doctors, who have been protesting since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Senior Doctors Join the Fight

“The state government has so far been insensitive towards the demands of our junior colleagues. We demand that the government act now. The cease-work is also in support of the junior doctors who are fasting till death,” said a senior doctor participating in the protest.

In addition to the partial shutdown, many senior doctors at private hospitals also participated in a token hunger strike on Monday, abstaining from food between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. This move was designed to show solidarity with the junior doctors, who are staging an indefinite fast to draw attention to their demands.

Impact on Patients: Empty OPDs and Cancelled Surgeries

The strike’s timing, immediately after the Durga Puja holidays, compounded the disruption for patients who had been waiting for medical consultations and procedures. Many patients who arrived at private hospitals for scheduled treatments were turned away as OPDs were shut down and surgeries were canceled.

An official from one private hospital noted that OPD appointments could only be scheduled for Thursday, a week after many clinics closed for the Puja holidays. To further complicate matters, several OPDs will remain closed on Wednesday for Lakshmi Puja, delaying access to care even longer.

At Peerless Hospital, only 92 patients showed up for OPD consultations on Monday, compared to 250 on the day after Dashami last year. “The turnout immediately after Durga Puja is usually low, but even by that standard, 92 is a very low number,” said Sudipta Mitra, Chief Executive of Peerless Hospital.

In addition to the reduced OPD attendance, Peerless Hospital only performed 10 surgeries and five other procedures, such as endoscopies, on Monday. This is far below their usual numbers during non-festive periods, where the hospital typically handles around 800 OPD patients daily.

Widespread Disruptions Across Major Hospitals

The impact of the strike was felt across several of the city’s major private hospitals:

At Belle Vue Clinic , 40 elective surgeries were canceled, though 10 emergency surgeries were successfully performed. No patients turned up for OPD consultations, according to Pradip Tondon, CEO of Belle Vue Clinic.

, 40 elective surgeries were canceled, though 10 emergency surgeries were successfully performed. No patients turned up for OPD consultations, according to Pradip Tondon, CEO of Belle Vue Clinic. At RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences , 450 patients attended the OPD, far below the usual daily average of 1,100. Only 11 surgeries were performed, compared to the typical 35 to 40, and the number of cath lab procedures was also significantly reduced, with 13 performed compared to the usual 35 to 40, according to hospital officials.

, 450 patients attended the OPD, far below the usual daily average of 1,100. Only 11 surgeries were performed, compared to the typical 35 to 40, and the number of cath lab procedures was also significantly reduced, with 13 performed compared to the usual 35 to 40, according to hospital officials. Woodlands Hospital experienced a sharp drop in patient footfall, with only 35 people attending the OPD compared to an average of 350. Sixteen surgeries were canceled, and the hospital conducted only three cath lab procedures and four surgeries. “A couple of doctors came to their OPD clinics, but no patients turned up. Those who did were redirected to the emergency department,” said Rupak Barua, CEO and Managing Director of Woodlands.

Hospitals Scramble to Manage Emergency Care

Despite the widespread cancellations and low patient attendance in OPDs, most hospitals ensured that emergency services remained operational. The CEO of a private hospital mentioned that they had requested doctors to avoid turning patients away untreated, and many hospitals channeled those in need of care to their emergency departments.

At Peerless Hospital, for example, doctors managed to treat a smaller number of patients despite the low turnout. Similarly, at Belle Vue Clinic and Woodlands Hospital, emergency surgeries were prioritized to ensure that critical care was not compromised.

Doctors’ Demands and Continued Protest

The partial strike and hunger strikes by senior doctors reflect growing frustration over the state government’s inaction in response to the demands of junior doctors, who have been on the front lines of the protest since the shocking murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College. The junior doctors have been pushing for increased security measures, better working conditions, and the fulfillment of promises made by the government in the wake of the tragedy.

“The token pen-down was observed at all hospitals. Also, a large number of doctors took part in the token hunger strike,” said Kaushik Chaki, a member of the Joint Platform of Doctors. The senior doctors have pledged to continue their protest until the state government takes meaningful steps to address their concerns.

As the 48-hour cease-work continues, patients seeking non-emergency care in both government and private hospitals will likely continue to face delays. However, the growing solidarity between junior and senior doctors has raised hopes that their collective pressure will force the state government to take action soon.