Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding a viral photograph from the crime scene where a 31-year-old post-graduate medical student was found murdered, the Kolkata Police have clarified the identities of individuals in the photo.

Key Details of the Investigation

The photograph, which appeared on social media, depicted multiple individuals inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, the site of the alleged rape and murder. This led to concerns about potential tampering with evidence due to unauthorized presence.

DC (Central) Indira Mukherjee addressed these concerns in a press briefing on Friday, stating that all individuals in the photo were authorized personnel involved in the investigation. She explained:

Authorized Personnel : The photo was taken after the inquest process was completed. Those present included a videographer, the Commissioner of Police, Additional CP-1, forensic officials, a witness doctor, a fingerprint expert, and the ACP of the detective department.

Controlled Access: Mukherjee assured us that no unauthorized persons had entered the crime scene area. All individuals present were part of the investigation team.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Concerns

The CBI, which took over the case from local authorities, previously informed the Supreme Court that the crime scene had been altered before their involvement, raising concerns about a potential cover-up.

The case has sparked widespread public protests and scrutiny over the handling of the investigation. The victim’s father has reacted to leaked phone calls, and the victim’s mother has criticized comments from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Recent Developments

Arrest: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10. His arrest followed the recovery of a Bluetooth device near the victim’s body and CCTV footage linking him to the crime scene. Roy had connections with senior police officers, leading to his reassignment to the Welfare Board of the force.

The ongoing investigation and public reaction underscore the critical importance of maintaining integrity in high-profile cases and addressing concerns of evidence tampering and procedural mishandling.

