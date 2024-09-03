Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Protests Intensify in Kolkata’s Lalbazaar

Kolkata witnessed an escalation of protests on Tuesday as doctors continued their demonstration against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Visuals from Lalbazar, a prominent protest site in the city, showed hundreds of doctors and supporters staging a sit-in, demanding justice for the victim. Police officials maintained a strong presence, ensuring security as tensions remained high.

Doctors Protest Through the Night, Demand Accountability

The protests have been ongoing since the shocking incident, with junior doctors taking to the streets late into Monday night. Waving the Indian flag and holding up placards, the protesting doctors voiced their anger at the Kolkata police for what they described as a mishandling of the case. Calls for justice echoed through the night, as demonstrators demanded a transparent investigation into the tragic death of their colleague.

The protesting doctors are determined to hold authorities accountable, criticizing the police’s perceived inaction and delay in addressing the case. “We are not going to stop until justice is served,” said one of the junior doctors, reflecting the collective resolve of the medical community to push for answers.

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins Protests, Calls for Police Commissioner’s Presence

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was among those who visited the protest site on Monday to show solidarity with the demonstrators. Addressing the crowd, Gangopadhyay emphasized that his presence was not politically motivated but was instead a gesture of support for the protesting doctors. “People have misunderstood my presence, I have come here (protest site) as a dweller of the city and to show camaraderie with them. I am not against them, I am with them (protesters),” he stated.

Gangopadhyay also criticized the absence of the Commissioner of Police at the protest, urging him to address the doctors directly. “Commissioner of Police must come, why would CP not come? They are doctors, they are not hooligans, they are junior doctors. Why has the Commissioner kept the doctors waiting for such a long time?” he questioned, highlighting the protesters’ frustrations with the authorities’ lack of engagement.

Arrest of Former Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh Escalates Tensions

The protests took another turn as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, amid ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and financial irregularities. The arrest followed a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had ordered the CBI to probe the matter comprehensively.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP MP Gangopadhyay suggested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should also face questioning by the CBI. “Yes, the arrest has been done rightly. Now I am waiting for the lady (Mamata Banerjee) behind him, so that she could be questioned by CBI thoroughly,” Gangopadhyay remarked, adding another layer of political tension to the unfolding crisis.

Nationwide Protests by Doctors Demand Justice and Security

The tragic case has sparked a wave of protests among healthcare professionals across India, with doctors in various states joining the call for justice. They are demanding not only accountability in the RG Kar Medical College case but also broader measures to ensure the safety and security of healthcare workers. The protests have underscored the urgent need for reforms in how cases involving violence against medical professionals are handled.