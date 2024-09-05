Kolkata Doctor’s Family Alleges Police Cover-Up & Bribery Attempt Amid Protests

Making a shocking revelation in the Rape & Murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar medical college & hospital, the family recently accused the Kolkata Police of trying to suppress the case by hastily cremating the doctor’s body.

Making a shocking revelation in the Rape & Murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar medical college & hospital, the family recently accused the Kolkata Police of trying to suppress the case by hastily cremating the doctor’s body.

According to PTI, during the protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body was discovered on August 9, the family demanded justice and alleged that a senior police officer had tried to bribe them after the incident became known.

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined.” said deceased’s father. Reports PTI.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: IMA Questions Alleged Evidence Tampering And Unidentified Individuals At Crime Scene

Meanwhile, Statewide protests have been ongoing since August 10, with people from various sectors demanding justice for the victim.

On Monday, the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the institution.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: RG Kar Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh Claims He Wasn’t Aware Of Doctor’s Death, Until Police Registered Complaint

Earlier in mid-August, the Calcutta High Court ordered the case to be transferred to the CBI. The parents of the postgraduate trainee have joined the protests to support junior doctors demanding justice for their daughter.