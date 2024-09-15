The protests erupted following the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Protests by doctors over the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have intensified, with peace talks between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the protesting medical community stalling on Saturday. The protestors demanded the videography of their meeting with the Chief Minister, a request that was denied by government officials, leading to an impasse.

The protests erupted following the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The case has ignited widespread outrage, with junior doctors leading the charge for justice.

Dr. Aqeeb, a representative of the delegation that met with Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence, revealed that the Chief Minister had invited them for tea during the talks. However, the doctors demanded the meeting be recorded and the footage provided to them, but this request was refused by officials.

“We were invited for an official dialogue at Kalighat, and we even compromised on some of our demands. We requested that the meeting be recorded, and we be given access to that recording afterward. The officials didn’t agree. The Chief Minister came outside and invited us to have tea, but we declined, saying we would only accept once justice for our colleague is delivered,” Dr. Aqeeb told protestors.

Arrests in the Case

The protests gained momentum after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a police officer and Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, for allegedly tampering with evidence in the case. Dr. Ghosh’s arrest has been a turning point for the protesting doctors, who see it as validation of their demands.

“Dr. Sandip Ghosh’s arrest shows that our demands are justified. This is an institutional crime, and we believe more individuals in similar positions may be involved. We want all such people held accountable, and we will continue our protests until justice is delivered,” Dr. Aqeeb told the crowd, as reported by ANI.

The doctors also revealed that they had been willing to negotiate further, asking only for the minutes of the meeting with the Chief Minister. However, they were left disappointed when this too was refused.

Mamata Banerjee’s Response

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had expressed her inability to allow live streaming of the meeting, citing ongoing legal proceedings related to the case in the Supreme Court. She assured the doctors that any recordings made during the meeting would be shared with them, urging them to join the talks.

“I assure you that any recording of the meeting will be provided to you. Please accept my request and join the discussion. If you do not wish to attend the meeting, at least come inside my residence, have tea, and then leave,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Despite her assurances, the doctors remained firm in their stance, stating that they would not resume work until justice is delivered for their colleague, and all those responsible are held accountable.