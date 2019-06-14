West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said that he called the CM Mamata Banerjee for discussing the issue but Mamata has not responded so far. He said that if she meets him they will settle the issue of doctors. On Friday, the Indian Medical Association declared All India Protest Day to express solidarity with striking junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday said that he has tried to contact the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but she has not replied to him. Tripathi said that he is eager to settle the issue if CM Mamata Banerjee responds to his communication. As per sources, West Bengal Governor administration has called CM Mamata Banerjee for discussing the matter but she was yet to respond.

Tripathi said that if CM Mamata Banerjee meets him he would discuss the issue with her and will settle the matter within the least time. Earlier in the day, Tripathi had visited the Institute of Neuro Sciences to meet the injured doctor from NRS hospital.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has also called representatives of NRS junior doctors to her office for discussing the issue. However, Director of Medical Education, Pradip Mitra, has met the agitating doctors at NRS and conveyed Banerjee’s invite. Four representatives of the doctors have been invited for talks. It was not known till the filing of this story whether doctors accepted the invitation or not.

West Bengal Governor, Keshari Nath Tripathi: I have tried to contact the CM, I have called her, till this moment there is no response from her, if she calls on me then we will discuss the matter. I have called her, let her come. #DoctorStrike pic.twitter.com/3xvKoY6yZP — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

On Friday, doctors in several states showed their solidarity with the Kolkata doctors over the assault on intern doctors. The Indian Medical Association also sought a central law to check the violence against the doctors in the country.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health and family portfolio in the state failed to take the cognizance of the issue. She had warned doctors of consequences if they failed to resume work within hours.

