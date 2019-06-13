Mamata Banerjee tells Kolkata doctors on strike, says it's a BJP conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee has warned the junior doctors who have been protesting at the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College in Kolkata to resume work or leave their hostels.

Mamata Banerjee tells Kolkata doctors on strike, says it’s a BJP conspiracy: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the agitating doctors to call off the strike and resume work. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief had asked the junior doctors to resume work within four hours or leave their hostels. Banerjee visited the Seth Sukhan Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) where the junior doctors were sitting on a protest since Tuesday, June 11. The doctors were protesting against the alleged assault of an intern at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Reports said that the intern was thrashed by the relatives of an old patient who died in the same hospital. Terming the protest as a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP, the chief minister warned stringent action against the protesting doctor if they would not follow the orders. However, the ultimatum has not served its purpose yet as the protest were not called-off.

Addressing the media on Thursday, members of Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal said that they met the Governor today. “We demand adequate security in every medical college, hospital, and proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled,” said the protesting doctors.

The protests by junior doctors across Kolkata have affected medical facilities in several hospitals. Out Patient Department (OPD) along with emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of government, as well as private hospitals, have been shut for the last two days.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked its state units to protest and wear black badges to register its opposition against the assault on Friday, June 14. Earlier, Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had asked its members to observe ‘Black Day’ in a bid to support the protesting doctors.

Following the case and the recent surge in the number of attacks against doctors, local and state units of IMA will write to Prime Miniter office to bring in an act on the violence against doctors practising independently or in hospitals. It has also been reported that the doctors at AIIMS have also been protesting against the same for the past couple of days.

