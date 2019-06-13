Addressing the media on Thursday, members of Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal said that they met the Governor today. “We demand adequate security in every medical college, hospital, and proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled,” said the protesting doctors.
The protests by junior doctors across Kolkata have affected medical facilities in several hospitals. Out Patient Department (OPD) along with emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of government, as well as private hospitals, have been shut for the last two days.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked its state units to protest and wear black badges to register its opposition against the assault on Friday, June 14. Earlier, Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had asked its members to observe ‘Black Day’ in a bid to support the protesting doctors.
Following the case and the recent surge in the number of attacks against doctors, local and state units of IMA will write to Prime Miniter office to bring in an act on the violence against doctors practising independently or in hospitals. It has also been reported that the doctors at AIIMS have also been protesting against the same for the past couple of days.