Bengal doctors call-off strike after meeting with Mamata Banerjee, to resume work on Tuesday: The doctors in Kolkata, who have been protesting for last one week, called-off the strike on Monday after West Bengal Chief Minister agreed to meet their demands.

Bengal doctors call-off strike after meeting with Mamata Banerjee, to resume work on Tuesday: West Bengal doctors have finally called-off their week-long strike after a 90-minute long meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, June 17, 2019. The chief minister agreed to meet the demands of agitating doctors and suggested a 10-point plan to ensure security at the hospitals. While addressing the media, one of the doctors said that they had agreed to withdraw the agitation as the chief minister assured that there would be zero tolerance to assault on doctors. He further added that all the doctors would return to work as soon as possible.

Coming to the demands of the junior doctors, a Grievance Redressal Cell will be set up in the government hospitals and the Chief Minister has also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital. The Chief Minister also assured that all the medical expenses of the two junior doctors, who were assaulted in the hospital, would be handled by the government.



Jr doctors of #NRSMedicalCollege Kolkata: We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all srs, jrs, patients, common people, intelligentsia & medical fraternity of the country who spontaneously extended their support&made this movement possible. We hope to maintain this unity in future. pic.twitter.com/Q1CjBWqsgU — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Junior doctors of #NRSMedicalCollege & Hospital, Kolkata: We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CM. After an enormous movement, the meeting and discussions with our CM met a logical end. Considering everything we expect the govt to solve the issues as discussed in due time. pic.twitter.com/QSF9NZc24E — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The week-long band by the medicos in Bengal started a day after a family assaulted two interns at the NRS Medical College alleging that their relative died due to the negligence of the doctors on June 10. The next day, the junior doctors of the college protested demanding an act to ensure the security and safety of the doctors.

The peaceful strike snowballed into a massive controversy after the West Bengal chief minister threatened them resume work or face consequences. Soon after the doctors from across the globe decided to gon a strike to show their solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata.

