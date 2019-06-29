Kolkata: An International woman boxer has been assaulted, verbally abused at a traffic signal in Kolkata in broad daylight. The police officer on duty refused to help and asked her to go to the nearby hospital. Three men have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Days after former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta was chased and harassed by seven miscreants, Suman Kumari, an international woman boxer, was verbally abused and physically assaulted by three men in Kolkata on Friday. The South Port police have arrested all the three men identified as Rahul Sharma (20), S K Firoz (20) and Washim Khan (24). The action was taken after Suman narrated her ordeal in a Facebook post and tagged the Kolkata police to it.

The accused have been booked under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 509 (Word, act or gesture intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 114 (Abetment) of Indian Penal Code.

The Taiwan Professionals Boxing Championship winner, in a Facebook post, said that she was going to the office on her scooty when a man suddenly made her apply breaks in order to board a bus. The incident took place in Mominpur area of south Kolkata around 11 am. In return, the man threw abuses at her, read the Facebook post. She added that on the next stop, she asked the man why he abused her. The man then jumped down the bus and started abusing her. He then suddenly grabbed her throat.

Suman also revealed that she asked a police officer, on duty, for help, however, he refused to help. She then requested Kolkata Police to look into the matter and make the city safer for women. Suman is currently working with the state agricultural department.

After taking the cognisance of the Facebook post, the Kolkata police registered a case and arrested the people after watching the CCTV footage of the area.

