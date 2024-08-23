Kolkata Junior Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI’s Psychological Profiling Of The Accused Explained

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has undertaken a psychological profiling exercise of the accused in the Kolkata junior doctor’s rape and murder case, a move rarely conducted by the agency. This step aims to assess the mental state of the accused, Sanjay Roy, and determine what might have prompted him to allegedly commit violence against the deceased trainee doctor. Sources within the CBI have shared these insights with The Indian Express.

Understanding the Psychological Profiling Process

Psychological profiling is a detailed character assessment that can be presented in a court of law. It is used to understand the mindset of criminals and potentially prevent similar serious crimes in the future. According to CBI sources, this exercise will help investigators uncover the root causes of Sanjay Roy’s violent behavior. It will also provide clarity on whether the crime was premeditated or if there were co-conspirators involved.

The profiling is being conducted by a specialized team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi, which includes psychological and behavioral experts. This team arrived in Kolkata recently and has already begun collecting evidence from the crime scene. A CBI source revealed that a joint team from the CFSL and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is responsible for gathering forensic evidence from the site, and they have already obtained substantial material to support the case.

Why Psychological Profiling is Employed in This Case

Psychological profiling is not a common tool in criminal investigations. A former CBI officer explained that this technique is usually employed when the accused or witnesses are uncooperative or not forthcoming with information. In cases where investigators believe there is more to the accused’s confession or statement, a psychological profile can provide deeper insights.

MUST READ: The Victims Parents Just Want To Know The Truth’: Governor CV Ananda Bose On Bengal’s Recent Medical College Tragedy | NewsX Exclusive

The process involves forensic experts and psychologists asking questions to the accused and analyzing their responses to gauge their mental state and motivations. This method allows investigators to understand whether the accused acted alone or had assistance, either through direct involvement or planning with others.

Other Forensic Tools in Use

While psychological profiling is a valuable tool, it is only one of several methods used to assess an accused’s character. Other techniques include polygraph tests, brain mapping, and narcoanalysis. However, these three methods require the consent of the accused, as mandated by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the 2010 Selvi vs State of Karnataka case. A CBI official mentioned that these tests could be employed to gather additional evidence if needed.

Current Status of the Investigation

As of now, the CBI has not released any official statement regarding its findings from the psychological profiling or other investigative activities. The agency has re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) after taking over the case, indicating that the investigation is still in its early stages.

The use of psychological profiling in the Kolkata junior doctor rape-murder case underscores the CBI’s commitment to exploring all possible avenues to understand the motives behind such heinous crimes and ensure that justice is served. The outcome of this profiling, along with the forensic evidence collected, is expected to play a crucial role in the proceedings as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy’s Psychoanalytic Profiling Reveals Perverse Tendencies