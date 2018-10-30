As per reports, the accused father had sold his twin daughters on October 26 to two different couples. While Brahma sold one of his daughters to a rice trader for Rs 1 lakh, the other one-month child was sold to a childless couple for Rs 80,000.

Kolata Police arrested a father on charges of selling off his twin daughters for Rs 1,80,000 to childless couples in Barasat city of West Bengal. The accused identified as Ratan Brahma was arrested by the Barasat Police on Sunday. As per reports, the accused father had sold his twin daughters on October 26 to two different couples. While Brahma sold one of his daughters to a rice trader for Rs 1 lakh, the other one-month child was sold to a childless couple for Rs 80,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the Barasat Police raided Ratan Brahma’s resident in Gaighata area. While interrogating the accused father stated that he already had a daughter and was facing financial crisis. Later, when his wife gave birth to twin daughters, the couple decided to sell them off as they would have been unable to give the required treatment to the three daughters. The two daughters which Ratan Brahma had sold were just one-month old. He further added that he along with his wife decided to sell the daughters off as they couldn’t raise them properly.

Later, the accused father gave details of the rice-trader and the childless couple who had bought the twin daughters from Ratan. Acting swiftly, the investigating police authorities raided the two locations to recover the twin daughters. While one daughter was recovered from rice trader’s house at Thakurnagar area, the other daughter was found with the childless couple in Ramchandrapur village.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said the rescued twin daughters have been kept at a Chandpara health centre. The officer added that rescued twin girls will be presented before the child welfare committee. The accused father has been booked under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

