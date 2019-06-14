Kolkata Mayor's doctor daughter tells Mamata Banerjee: Doctors have right to protest: Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim daughter, a doctor, on Friday slammed Mamata Banerjee's government for the inaction and silence of the party leaders over the ongoing protest of junior doctors across the state.

Kolkata Mayor’s doctor daughter tells Mamata Banerjee: Doctors have right to protest: Shabba Hakim, daughter of Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, and most importantly a doctor by profession, has joined the ongoing doctor’s protest in West Bengal. Shabba recently made headlines after she lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for their way of handling the ongoing junior doctors’ strike. In a Facebook post, Shabba noted that the doctors have a right to peaceful protest and a right to safety at work.

She added, being a TMC supporter, she was deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of the party leaders. Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee visited the Seth Sukhan Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) where she warned the agitating doctors to call off the strike and resume work. She threatened action against the protesting doctor if they did not follow the orders of the government. Terming the protest as a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP, the chief minister asked the doctor to go back to their works within four hours. However, the ultimatum did not serve its purpose and the protest was not called off.

