A major fire broke out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Rescue operations are currently underway as 10 fire engines and teams of Kolkata police have been rushed to the spot. According to initial reports, all patients are safe and around 250 of them have been evacuated so far.

All patients are safe and around 250 of them have been evacuated so far.

A major fire broke out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Rescue operations are currently underway as 10 fire engines and teams of Kolkata police have been rushed to the spot. According to initial reports, all patients are safe and around 250 of them have been evacuated so far. Authorities are trying to bring the situation under control. All the patients were moved from the area safely, said Kolkata Mayor and minister in charge of fire and emergency services who were rushed to the spot soon after the incident reported.

This comes weeks after a building in Bagri market, Kolkata’s trading hub of Burrabazar, was gutted on September 16. In December 2011, a fire in AMRI Hospitals in Kolkata killed more than 90 people.

#Visuals: Fire breaks out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. 10 fire engines and Kolkata police rushed to the spot. All the patients are safe. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/IX7ENRRpUu — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

Updating…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More