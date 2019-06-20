Kolkata Muslim elders write to Mamata Banerjee: Don't spare Muslim criminals just because they are Muslim: A group of prominent Muslims living in Kolkata wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her not to spare Muslim Muslim criminals just because they are Muslim.

Kolkata Muslim elders write to Mamata Banerjee: Don’t spare Muslim criminals just because they are Muslim: With an aim to dismiss the perception that Muslims are being shielded in West Bengal, a group of eminent Muslims living in the state have urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stringent actions against Muslims involved in the criminal activities. Reports said that the letter was written to the CM in the aftermath of recent incidents in the state which involved people from Muslim community — the NRS Medical College and Hospital violence on June 10 and harassment of model Ushoshi Sengupta and her driver on June 17, 2019. In both the incidents, the accused were apprehended in 24 hours of the incidents.

The letter read that the people of the community are grieved and embarrassed over the incidents as in both the incidents, the attackers were members of the Muslim community. The letter further demanded Banerjee to book assailants in every single instance where Muslims are involved. The 46 prominent Muslims also underscored that no Muslims be allowed to get away as it would send a message that members of one community are not being appeased or shielded in the state.

The letter also pressed for encouraging engagements with Muslim youth and their families across Kolkata in gender-sensitisation, civic consciousness, and law-compliance, etc.

Mudar Patherya, a communications expert who drafted the letter to Banerjee, demanded that the government should concentrate on addressing the issues but vote-bank politics for the betterment of the coming generation.

Another signatory, nutritionist Neha Hafiz, stressed that the perception people have generated for Muslims in the state is a problem that can’t be denied but to be addressed.

