The political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP began on Sunday after a team of CBI officers knocked at the door of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to question him in connection with chit fund scams. The CBI officers were subsequently detained by the Kolkata Police for a brief period.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday claimed that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar refused to cooperate with its team investigating chit fund scams. The Kolkata top cop was grilled at the CBI’s Shillong office in connection with chit fund scams. He was accompanied by his lawyer Biswajit Deb and two other Indian Police Service (IPS) officers – deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police (Special Task Force) Murlidhar Sharma and Additional and Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (HQ) Jawed Shamim.

Kumar was grilled for 8 hours by the special team of 12 CBI officers, reports said. He will be questioned tomorrow as well. The CBI will also quiz former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh on Sunday in connection with the Rose Valley and the Saradha chit fund scam.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar leaves from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Shillong after being questioned by CBI in connection with Saradha chit fund scam. He will be questioned tomorrow as well. pic.twitter.com/VcJ9CF6J3b — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019

Confirming media reports, TMC Ghosh said he has been asked by the CBI to attend the Shillong office on February 10 at 10:00 am. The Supreme Court on Tuesday had directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI team at neural location – Shillong. However, the Supreme Court had asked the investigative agency to not arrest Kumar.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP plotting a coup and using the CBI to threaten political opponents.

