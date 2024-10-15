Kolkata Police Enforce Section 163 To Maintain Order During Immersion Carnival

The order effective for today and will be enforced across the city at key locations to maintain public peace during the Immersion Carnival. (Read more below)

Kolkata Police has enforced Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, at nine major locations across the city, including Rani Rashmoni Avenue near the protest site outside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital with effect from Tuesday to prevent unlawful gathering of five or more people in the area.

This measure is to prevent any disruption during the Immersion Carnival scheduled to take place on Red Road today.

In its official statement, Kolkata Police said, “It is necessary for preventing danger, obstruction or inconvenience to the public in connection with the ‘Immersion Carnival’ on Red Road, Kolkata on October 15.”

As per the order dated October 14, no rallies, meetings, processions, dharna, demonstrations and gatherings will be allowed “to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity in the said area in view of the larger public interest”.

“The Hon’ble Court, vide solemn order dated 11.10.2024, as passed in W.P.A No. 26007 of 2024, was pleased to direct that none shall disrupt the carnival which the government has organised, as part of its yearly ritual,” the order read.

Manoj Kumar Verma, the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, who is also an Executive Magistrate for the Kolkata Metropolitan area and South 24 Parganas, has prohibited gatherings of five or more people in the designated areas. The order bans rallies, processions, or demonstrations and forbids individuals from carrying weapons, such as lathis, that could incite violence.

“Any act contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023,” the statement warned.

The order effective for today and will be enforced across the city at key locations to maintain public peace during the Immersion Carnival.

Meanwhile, a planned protest “Droho Carnival,” is expected to take place at Rani Rashmoni Avenue or its surrounding areas. The police noted that the carnival is likely to “cause large-scale disturbance of public tranquillity and breach of peace.”

