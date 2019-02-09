The CBI will today quiz the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Shillong today over the alleged Sharda chit fund and Ross Valley chit fund scams missing files probe. Kolkata top cop was directed to cooperate by the Supreme Court. The Apex Court had also said that no arresting can be done during the investigation as Rajeev Kumar is also a high-ranking officer.

In the missing files of the alleged Sharda chit fund and Ross Valley chit fund scams probe, the Central Bureau of Investigating (CBI) will quiz the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Shillong today. The Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar is also present in the city to answer CBI’s questions. A few days ago, the Supreme Court had directed Rajeev Kumar to co-operate with the investigating agency in the ongoing probe into chit fund cases.

According to the reports, Rajeev Kumar had reached Shillong on Friday and he was accompanied by three other state police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force Murlidhar Sharma.

The reports added that the Trinamool Congress workers have staged a protest outside the CBI headquarters at CGO Complex. The TMC workers also coined the slogans against the CBI and the Narendra Modi government at Centre.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, opposing the raid and arresting of Rajeev Kumar, had protested for 3 days outside Rajeev Kumar’s house. The TMC chief raised her voice against the CBI actions and alleged that the PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of misusing the investigating agency and called it a deliberate act to disturb the governance in the state.

She ended her sit-in-protest after the Supreme Court directed Kumar to appear before the CBI in Shillong and ordered that no coercive steps, including his arrest, will take place during the course of the probe. Other opposition parties and top leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BSP Supremo Mayawati, TDP Boss Chandra Babu Naidu and many other heavyweight politicians had extended their support to the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for standing against the Modi the government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More