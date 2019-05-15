Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has criticised BJP chief Amit Shah for vandalising the statue of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar at a roadshow in West Bengal. He even called Amit Shah ignorant and asked him to try his luck somewhere else.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Wednesday criticised BJP chief Amit Shah over vandalising the statue of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar. The incident took place on Tuesday when clashes erupted between TMC supporters and BJP workers at the latter’s roadshow.

While reacting over the Amit Shah, Derek said that the videos released by the BJP where they claimed that TMC was behind the violence, he said that Amit Shah is a liar who is justifying what he had done.

Amit Shah had claimed that it was TMC workers who broke the statue and pinned it on the BJP to sully the party’s image. The BJP officials have also asked the Election Commission to ban Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee from campaigning for the last phase of the LOk Sabha elections 2019.

#WATCH Derek O Brien,TMC: Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders…..Who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons pic.twitter.com/0JDca4y6G1 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

TMC leaders have changed their profile pictures on social media to condemn the vandalisation of Vidyasagar’s statue. Derek O’Brien also said that Amit Shah was seeking votes from Bengal but did not know the history of the state. He asserted that the TMC was collecting proof that the violence was planned by the BJP. He said the party will present the evidence to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to hold a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday to protest against the violence and the destruction of the statue. The TMC has also sought a meeting with the Election Commission over the destruction of the statue.

