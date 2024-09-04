Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Kolkata Protests Intensify: Junior Doctors Demand Accountability Over Medical College Incident

Junior doctors in Kolkata are intensifying protests, demanding accountability and the resignation of the police commissioner over a tragic medical college incident.

In Kolkata, junior doctors have taken to the streets, staging a protest outside Lalbazar police headquarters. Their demonstration follows serious allegations related to the rape and murder of a female doctor within a medical college. The protesting doctors have called for Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal’s resignation, citing lapses in handling the case.

Delegation Meets Police Commissioner

A delegation from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum met with Commissioner Vineet Goyal after a prolonged 22-hour standoff. During the meeting, they presented a formal letter demanding his resignation and handed over a replica of a human spine as a symbolic gesture of their demands.

The doctors have vowed to continue their cease-work protest until their concerns are addressed.

Widespread Protests Across Kolkata

The protest has gained momentum, with workers from various private hospitals joining the cause. Demonstrators formed human chains across different zones in the city, amplifying their call for justice and accountability. The widespread protests highlight the intensity of the situation and the growing unrest among medical professionals in the region.

West Bengal Government Passes New Legislation

In response to mounting pressure, the West Bengal government has unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024.

This new legislation aims to amend central laws at the state level to impose harsher penalties for severe crimes against women and children. The move reflects the government’s commitment to addressing such crimes with increased severity.

Suspension and Arrests in RG Kar Medical College Case

In a related development, the state health department has suspended Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Dr. Ghosh faces allegations of lapses and corruption. Along with three others, he has been remanded to eight-day CBI custody. The CBI has arrested Dr. Ghosh in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital, adding another layer of controversy to the ongoing case.

This series of events underscores the gravity of the situation and the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability within the medical community in Kolkata.

